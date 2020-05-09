MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKZ) Stock Price Down 5.5%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKZ)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $37.99, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.

