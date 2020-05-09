Uniti Wireless (ASX:UWL) Shares Up 2.8%

Uniti Wireless Ltd (ASX:UWL)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.49 ($1.06) and last traded at A$1.49 ($1.05), 528,900 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.45 ($1.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.78 million and a P/E ratio of -247.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.46.

About Uniti Wireless (ASX:UWL)

Uniti Wireless Limited, an Internet service provider and licensed telecommunications carrier, delivers fixed wireless broadband services in Australia. It delivers fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband Internet and other telecommunications services to residential, business, government, and enterprise customers.

