Objective (ASX:OCL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Objective Company Profile (ASX:OCL)

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers objective enterprise content management that manages content, builds business processes, and empowers users to achieve desired outcomes; objective inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, deployment options, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; and objective perform, a streamline content-driven process that offers workflow designing, case management, anywhere access, transparency, accountability, and governance solutions.

