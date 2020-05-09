Sultan Resources (ASX:SLZ) Trading 11.8% Higher

Sultan Resources Ltd (ASX:SLZ)’s share price traded up 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), 1,343,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $4.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a quick ratio of 34.64 and a current ratio of 34.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.06.

Sultan Resources Company Profile (ASX:SLZ)

Sultan Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It owns interests in the Lake Grace project located to the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; Thaduna project located to the northeast of Meekatharra; Dalwallinu project located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and East Tallering project located to the east of Geraldton.

