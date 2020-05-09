PayGroup (ASX:PYG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

PayGroup Ltd (ASX:PYG) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.59 ($0.42) and last traded at A$0.59 ($0.42), approximately 10,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.60 ($0.42).

The firm has a market cap of $40.61 million and a PE ratio of -14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.24.

About PayGroup (ASX:PYG)

PayGroup Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions and software-as-a-service based human capital management (HCM) software in the Asia Pacific region. It offers cloud based HCM software products. The company also provides outsourcing payroll services and workflow solutions. The company was formerly known as PeoplesHR Limited.

