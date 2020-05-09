Think Childcare (ASX:TNK) Trading 2.5% Higher

Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.83 ($0.59) and last traded at A$0.82 ($0.58), 32,883 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.80 ($0.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 million and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.22.

Think Childcare Company Profile (ASX:TNK)

Think Childcare Limited owns, operates, and manages childcare facilities in Australia. The company operates and manages approximately 78 long day childcare facilities for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old. It also identifies and develops greenfield services as child care services; and offers consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners to identify and develop greenfield services.

