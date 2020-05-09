Contrarian Value Fund (ASX:CVF) Shares Down 0.7%

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.76 ($0.54) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), 112,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.77 ($0.54).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Contrarian Value Fund Company Profile (ASX:CVF)

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

