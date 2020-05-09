Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Shares Up 5.4%

Flowr Corp (CVE:FLWR)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, 137,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 153,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Flowr from C$2.60 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $61.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.52.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

