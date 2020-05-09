Change Financial (ASX:CCA) Trading Up 17.5%

Change Financial Ltd (ASX:CCA) was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 490,075 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.45.

About Change Financial (ASX:CCA)

Change Financial Limited operates as a US-based fintech solutions and blockchain investment company that provides digital banking services. It operates through three business units: Consumer, Enterprise, and Blockchain. The company offers ChimpChange, a mobile banking platform. It also provides enterprise SaaS solutions; and ivyKoin, a blockchain based cryptocurrency used for business transactions.

