Spheria Emerging Companies (ASX:SEC) Trading Up 2.8%

Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:SEC)’s share price was up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.29 ($0.91) and last traded at A$1.29 ($0.91), approximately 60,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.26 ($0.89).

The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.58.

About Spheria Emerging Companies (ASX:SEC)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.