Generation Development Group (ASX:GDG) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Generation Development Group Ltd (ASX:GDG) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.64 ($0.45) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), approximately 208,830 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The firm has a market cap of $77.19 million and a PE ratio of 23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.07.

Get Generation Development Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Generation Development Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Generation Development Group Limited provides life insurance, and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers tax-effective investment solutions; investment bond products; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.