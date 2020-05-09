Generation Development Group (ASX:GDG) Trading Up 0.8%

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Generation Development Group Ltd (ASX:GDG) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.64 ($0.45) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), approximately 208,830 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The firm has a market cap of $77.19 million and a PE ratio of 23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.07.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Generation Development Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Generation Development Group (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Limited provides life insurance, and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers tax-effective investment solutions; investment bond products; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Materion Corp Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Materion Corp Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$20.00
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$20.00
TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Target Price to C$21.00
TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Target Price to C$21.00
CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$22.00
CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$22.00
BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar Price Target to C$5.00
BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar Price Target to C$5.00
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report