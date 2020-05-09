Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Cut by Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

PRU opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

