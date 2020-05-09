People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Shares of People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) rose 16.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$2.29 ($1.62) and last traded at A$2.20 ($1.56), approximately 1,120,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.90 ($1.34).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.53 million and a P/E ratio of 15.60.

In other news, insider Thomas (Tom) Reardon acquired 94,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$186,848.83 ($132,516.90).

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

