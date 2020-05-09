Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Shares of RGEN opened at $122.85 on Friday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $128.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,088,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,705,000. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in Repligen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 1,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $2,547,138.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,409. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

