PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for PQ Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PQ Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

PQ Group stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.94.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.26 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $556,400.00. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

