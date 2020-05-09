Sealink Travel Group (ASX:SLK) Trading Up 5.5%

Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$3.92 ($2.78) and last traded at A$3.85 ($2.73), approximately 260,336 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.65 ($2.59).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68.

Get Sealink Travel Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew McEvoy purchased 12,431 shares of Sealink Travel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.22 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,027.82 ($28,388.52).

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia. The company operates through Kangaroo Island SeaLink, Captain Cook Cruises, and SeaLink Queensland segments. It provides cruises, ferry, and charter services on Sydney Harbour, Swan River and on the Murray River; passenger, vehicle, and freight ferry services between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland; and resort accommodation, restaurants, touring, and ferry services on Fraser Island, Queensland.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sealink Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealink Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.