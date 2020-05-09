Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Issued By Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.08.

TSE:BLX opened at C$29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.86. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$32.04.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

