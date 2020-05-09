Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$4.05 ($2.87) and last traded at A$4.01 ($2.84), 63,461 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.00 ($2.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$3.86 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

In other news, insider Charles Goode purchased 36,605 shares of Diversified United Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.02 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$183,610.68 ($130,220.34). Also, insider Anthony(Tony) Burgess purchased 150,000 shares of Diversified United Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.98 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of A$747,000.00 ($529,787.23).

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

