Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.56. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,192.19 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 111,655 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,090 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.