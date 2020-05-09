Ellerston Global Investments (ASX:EGI) Trading 1% Higher

Ellerston Global Investments Ltd (ASX:EGI)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.97 ($0.69) and last traded at A$0.97 ($0.69), 150,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.96 ($0.68).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 million and a PE ratio of -24.25.

Ellerston Global Investments Company Profile (ASX:EGI)

Ellerston Global Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

