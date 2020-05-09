Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19.

STSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $19.51 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.06.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,470. Insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

