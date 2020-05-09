Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.51 ($2.49) and last traded at A$3.45 ($2.45), approximately 722,435 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.30 ($2.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $671.66 million and a PE ratio of 27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$3.58 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.59.

About Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

