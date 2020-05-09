Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.