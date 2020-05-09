Raymond James & Associates Has $2.02 Million Stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of AlarmCom worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $176,394.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,940.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $47,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 458,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,027,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

