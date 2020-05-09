Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $51.26 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

