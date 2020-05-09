Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS opened at $40.18 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

