Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 58,739 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 46,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $983,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $32.30 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

