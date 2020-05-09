Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $14.31 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

