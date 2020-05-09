Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,453 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of IAF stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

