Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $10,565,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 997,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 110,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 834,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 91,850 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 488,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $5.43 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

