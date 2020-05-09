Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2541 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

