Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uxin were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth $9,445,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

UXIN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Uxin Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

