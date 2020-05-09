Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $15.60 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $15.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.87. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $17.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

AMGN opened at $234.82 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

