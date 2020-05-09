Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CDK Global Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for CDK Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.09. William Blair also issued estimates for CDK Global’s FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 815.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

