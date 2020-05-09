FY2020 Earnings Forecast for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issued By Northcoast Research

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

FLWS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FLWS opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

