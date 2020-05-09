United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti reduced their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 844.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $38,794.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.