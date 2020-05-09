Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of US Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in US Foods by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in US Foods by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

