FY2020 EPS Estimates for MEG Energy Corp Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MEG)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for MEG Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.44). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MEG Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.27.

TSE:MEG opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The firm has a market cap of $967.41 million and a P/E ratio of -14.76.

In other news, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,351,224.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

