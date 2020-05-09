DA Davidson Weighs in on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. DA Davidson has a “In-Line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NUS. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $35.84 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $55.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

