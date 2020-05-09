Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UCTT. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.89 million, a PE ratio of -619.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,146.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $20,175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

