Wendys Co Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Wendys in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wendys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Wendys stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

