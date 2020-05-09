Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

NYSE:XYL opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Xylem by 2,150.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

