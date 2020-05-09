FY2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Decreased by Analyst

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:NEM opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $66.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,720,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

