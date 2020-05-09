DA Davidson Weighs in on Primoris Services Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRIM. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $671.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

