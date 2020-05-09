Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Great Canadian Gaming in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$357.40 million for the quarter.

GC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GC opened at C$25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.68, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.49.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

