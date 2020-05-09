Lumentum Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lumentum in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.29. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Lumentum stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $701,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

