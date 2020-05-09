Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Amerisafe worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

