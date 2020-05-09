Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $859,212,000 after buying an additional 1,705,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $644,230,000 after buying an additional 308,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,347,000 after buying an additional 1,480,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $208,951,000 after buying an additional 44,874 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $186,144,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.82.

WYNN stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

