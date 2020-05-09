DA Davidson Weighs in on Realty Income Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

