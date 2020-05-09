DA Davidson Weighs in on Realty Income Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
