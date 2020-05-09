Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 21,051 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Allegheny Technologies worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.85. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

